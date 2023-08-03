Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy charges accusing him of plotting to subvert the will of voters and overturn his 2020 election loss.

Before entering his plea, Trump answered basic questions from the judge and was informed of the charges against him and the potential penalties. The most serious charges call for up to 20 years in prison.

Trump appeared before a magistrate judge in Washington’s federal courthouse on Thursday, two days after being indicted on four felony counts by special counsel Jack Smith.

The charges mark the first effort to try to hold Trump criminally responsible for his efforts to block the transfer of power on January 6, 2021.

Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner, is facing charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct Congress’ certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

Classified documents

It comes nearly two months after Trump pleaded not guilty to dozens of federal felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and thwarting government efforts to retrieve them.

Trump says he is innocent, and his legal team has characterised the latest case as an attack on his right to free speech.

Trump, wearing a suit and red tie on Thursday, sat at the defense table and chatted with his lawyers while waiting for the hearing to begin in Washington's federal courthouse.

Trump’s motorcade made its way through D.C.’s crowded roads , using lights and sirens — a journey documented in wall-to-wall cable coverage once again — and onlookers flanked the streets as the former president arrived at the courthouse.

It is the third criminal case filed against Trump this year, but the first to try to hold him criminally responsible for his efforts to cling to power in the weeks between his election loss and the Capitol attack that stunned the world as it unfolded live on TV.