Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate to seek its approval for military intervention against the military junta in neighbouring Niger.

The president has also sought permission to impose other measures including cutting off electricity supply to Niger.

The president's request was read out to senators on Friday by Senate's president Godswill Akpabio, local media report.

It comes after a West African delegation failed to secure the return to power of Niger's elected President Mohamed Bazoum who was overthrown last week and is believed to be detained in the presidential palace.

Cut ties

Niger's military junta has cut diplomatic ties with Nigeria, Togo, the US and France following the failed talks.

Nigeria shut off its electricity supply to Niger on Friday, sending parts of the country into darkness. Niger buys 70% of its power from the Nigerian Electricity Company.

On Thursday, Niger's coup leaders denied access to a Nigerian delegation sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the country. Former Nigerian military head of state Gen Abubakar Abdulsalami led the delegation.

Regional powerhouse Nigeria holds the rotating presidency of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which imposed sanctions and on Sunday gave the putschists a week to restore Bazoum to power or risk possible armed intervention.

Last resort

President Bola Tinubu however said the bloc would do its best to resolve the crisis amicably but ECOWAS said it could resort to military intervention as a last resort.

Regional military chiefs are in Nigeria's capital Abuja to discuss the possibility of such an intervention.

Niger's junta warned it would meet force with force.