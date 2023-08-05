BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Nigerian central bank 'undergoing audit' after detention of governor
President Bola Tinubu has embarked on the country's boldest reforms in years, ending the central bank's currency controls.
The fortunes of  Nigeria's central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, have changed since the election of Bola Tinubu.  / Photo: Reuters
August 5, 2023

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has said the central bank was undergoing a comprehensive forensic audit as part of reforms following the suspension of the bank's governor in June.

Tinubu has embarked on the country's boldest reforms in years, ending the central bank's currency controls that kept the naira currency artificially strong and scrapping a petrol subsidy that cost the government $10 billion last year.

"A comprehensive forensic audit is on-going at the Central Bank (of Nigeria)," a presidency statement quoted Tinubu as telling World Bank head Ajay Banga at a meeting in Abuja on Friday.

Tinubu said the federal government's payroll would also be reviewed. This follows criticism by economic analysts that the government was losing billions of naira every year paying people not employed by the government, known as "ghost workers."

Governor rearrested

"We'll block all financial loopholes," said Tinubu.

The suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, was rearrested last month despite a court order granting him bail after he was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and live ammunition.

S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Nigeria to stable from negative, citing Tinubu's reforms which the credit ratings agency believes could benefit the country's growth and fiscal outcomes if delivered.

Tinubu, who was sworn into office on May 29, inherited an economy grappling with anaemic growth, record debt, shrinking oil production and widespread insecurity.

