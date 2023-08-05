AFRICA
Zimbabwe election: Parties pledge peace amid campaign chaos
It follows the death of one person during violence between members of the ruling party and the main opposition.
Zimbabwe's main opposition party the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has accused the police of harassment./ Photo: Reuters
August 5, 2023

Zimbabwe's political parties contesting in August's general elections have pledged to uphold peace and have signed a peace pledge in an initiative led by heads of Christian denominations.

Officials from the ruling Zanu PF party and the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party were among those who signed the pledge on Friday.

Voters will on August 23 elect a president, members of parliament and local representatives.

A member of the opposition died on Thursday after violence erupted between members of the ruling party and the main opposition in a fight over a rally venue.

Rallies blocked

"Today we signed the pledge as Zanu PF that we are committed to peaceful elections and peaceful campaigning," said Fortune Chasi of Zanu PF.

Political analysts have warned that Zimbabwe could head for another disputed election, with the opposition being denied state media airtime and some of its rallies being blocked by the police, Reuters news agency reports.

Human Rights Watch has warned that the authorities have failed to take steps to ensure that the election meets international standards for free and fair elections.

It said there was use of intimidation and violence against the opposition, in a report released on Thursday.

The report accused Zanu-PF supporters of engaging in widespread harassment, threats, and acts of violence, and preventing opposition parties from staging rallies.

