AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Election campaigns kick off in Liberia as Weah seeks second term
The electoral body says 46 parties have been cleared for the polls and more than 2.4 million voters are registered.
Election campaigns kick off in Liberia as Weah seeks second term
President George Weah's first term was characterised by protests against economic hardships. / Photo: Reuters
August 5, 2023

Campaigning for Liberia's presidential and legislative elections kicked off on Saturday, with incumbent George Weah seeking a second six-year term in a country engulfed by huge economic challenges.

High hopes greeted the 2017 election of former football star Weah in the West African nation, which was recovering from an Ebola epidemic and left scarred by civil wars between 1989 and 2003.

The 56-year-old announced in January that he would run again in the October 10 vote, where he will face 19 rivals including former vice president Joseph Boakai, businessman Alexander Cummings and human rights lawyer Taiwan Gongloe.

Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC) has accredited 46 parties for the polls and more than 2.4 million voters are registered.

In a statement read out on national radio, the NEC officially announced campaigning opened on Saturday and would continue until midnight on October 8.

Campaign peacefully

NEC chair Davidetta Browne Lansanah called on Liberians to "go into the political campaign peacefully".

To win, a candidate must garner at least 50 percent plus one of the votes cast.

If no party reaches that threshold, the two parties wi th the most votes in the first round proceed to a run-off election which is won by a simple majority.

The West African nation of around five million people had barely begun recovering from the coronavirus pandemic when the fallout from the war in Ukraine battered its economy.

Around half of Liberians live on less than $1.90 per day, according to the World Bank.

Weah came to power promising to create jobs and invest in education, but critics say he has failed to keep his pledges.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us