Ukraine's air force said has said it shot down 30 out of the 40 cruise missiles and all Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight in several waves of attacks.

“Thirty cruise missiles and 27 attack drones were destroyed,” the air force said on Telegram on Sunday.

It added that Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but did not say if they had been destroyed.

“In total, the enemy used 70 air attack weapons in several waves” in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The Khmelnytskyi region, hundreds of kilometres from the front lines of the fighting and home to a major Ukrainian airbase, was among the areas targeted.

The head of the administration Sergiy Tyurin said a fire broke out at a corn waste warehouse, spreading over 1,400 square metres before being extinguished.

The Khmelnytskyi administration published pictures of a crumbling building engulfed in flames.

An employee was wounded in the fire, the administration said.