Maryam Shettima was supposed to serve as one of Nigeria’s 48 ministers had she been successfully vetted by the Senate.

On a list containing all minister nominees, her name was initially there. On Friday, however, President Tinubu wrote to the Senate, saying he was dropping Shettima as a minister nominee, without giving any reasons.

Mariya Mahmoud, a native of the northern state of Kano, just like Shettima, was selected to replace her.

Tinubu also added another nominee, lawyer Festus Keyamo, a key ally of former President Muhammadu Buhari, to the list, bringing the total number of minister nominees to 48.

In late July, the head of state submitted to the Senate 28 names for vetting, and in early August added 19, which included Shettima’s, before the revocation.

‘Reassured’

It remains unclear why Shettima’s nomination was revoked, though Nigerian media reports suggest that her non-political background played a role, especially after a close ally of President Tinubu expressed concern at Shettima’s selection.

Shettima has since released a statement, saying her initial inclusion on the list of minister nominees reassured her of her value to the society.

“I have found myself at the centre of a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s political landscape. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a move that brought me immense honour, chose me as a ministerial nominee,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

“Coming from the traditional, conservative regions of northern Nigeria, this represented a significant stride towards a more inclusive national representation.

“The sheer joy and pride I felt at my nomination were beyond words. It was a validation of my capabilities, a nod to my vision, and a sign that our great nation was ready to embrace a future where young women like me, even from the most traditional parts of Nigeria, can hold positions of influence and power.”

‘God’s will’

Shettima said the “unpredictability of life” led to the withdrawal of her nomination.

“To some, this could seem like a setback, but my faith as a devout Muslim guided my understanding. I saw it as the divine will of Allah, who I believe grants power as He wishes when He wishes. His plans are always superior to ours,” she said.

The ministerial docket that Shettima was supposed to lead wasn’t immediately clear.

On Friday, she arrived at the Senate for her vetting as a cabinet minister, only to realise that President Tinubu had revoked her nomination.

Shettima's replacement, Mahmoud, was her classmate at Kano Foundation Secondary School, and later at the Bayero University in Kano.

Shettima, a 44-year-old social activist, is popularly known by her nickname, Shetty.

She holds a Master of Science Degree in Sports Physiotherapy from the University of East London.