Türkiye's AK Party condemns provocations targeting President Erdogan in Sweden
The country's governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has demanded a fair and consistent approach in combating terrorism-related hate crimes, urging Sweden to refrain from applying double standards.
August 6, 2023

Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party calls for "unbiased" and "consistent" policies in the fight against terrorism and all hate crimes, urging Sweden to avoid "double standards."

Party spokesman Omer Celik said that they strongly condemn the provocation by YPG/PKK sympathisers targeting Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Stockholm, and the stance of Swedish authorities who tolerate this incident.

"We expect Sweden to adopt a counterterrorism policy without double standards and a consistent and effective policy against all hate crimes," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, supporters of the YPG/PKK terror group carried out a provocative act by putting LGBT symbols on the so-called effigy of Erdogan at an LGBT gathering held in Sweden’s capital Stockholm.

Carrying pieces of cloth symbolising the YPG/PKK terror group, the demonstrators also opposed Sweden’s NATO bid.

Celik emphasised the need for Swedish authorities to fulfill their commitments to support Türkiye against threats to its national security under the 2022 tripartite memorandum signed between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland.

"In a genuine rule of law nation, there is no room for terrorist acts or support for terrorism. A state proclaiming its rule of law status cannot yield to terrorism. Sweden's indifferent stance towards anti-Türkiye and anti-Islam factions encourages extremist circles. We anticipate Sweden to adopt an effective and unbiased policy against all hate crimes in the fight against terrorism" Celik stated.

"We call on Swedish authorities to fulfill their anti-terrorism commitments," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
