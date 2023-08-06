AFRICA
3 MIN READ
UAE sends military vehicles to Chad
The UAE says it sent the armoured vehicles to Chad in honour of a military cooperation agreement between the two nations.
UAE sends military vehicles to Chad
The Chadian government says it will use the military vehicles received from the UAE to fight terrorism. Photo: WAM / Others
August 6, 2023

The United Arab Emirates has sent military vehicles and other security gear to Chad in support of anti-"terrorism" efforts and border protection.

Chad is a neighbour of Niger, where a coup late last month toppled one of the last pro-Western leaders in the insurgency-plagued Sahel region.

The UAE's official news agency WAM included a photo of several desert-coloured armoured vehicles, with the Emirati and Chadian flags draped over two of them. Emirati firm NIMR manufactures the vehicles.

"The UAE has sent a shipment of military vehicles and security equipment to the Republic of Chad, to support its capabilities in combatting terrorism and enhancing border protection," WAM said on Sunday, without providing details on the equipment.

WAM said the two countries had signed a military cooperation agreement in June during a visit by Chad's president, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who has led the country since his father Idriss Deby Itno died from wounds battling rebels more than two years ago.

‘Strengthen our defence’

The military cooperation pact was one of several bilateral agreements signed between the two countries, WAM said.

N'Djamena confirmed that it had “received armoured vehicles in the framework of military cooperation between Chad and the Emirates.”

"This equipment allows us to strengthen our defence forces in the framework of the struggle against terrorism," Chad's Defence Minister Daoud Yaya Brahim told AFP.

The UAE, which has been developing its own defence industry, has also been increasing its engagement with African nations.

Military chiefs of the West African bloc ECOWAS have agreed on a plan for a possible intervention in response to the July 26 coup which toppled Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum.

Chad is not an ECOWAS member but a Chadian government spokesman told AFP on July 30 that Deby had gone to Niger "to see what he could bring to solving the crisis."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us