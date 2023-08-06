Thousands of supporters of the military coup in Niger gathered at a Niamey stadium on Sunday, when a deadline set by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to return the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum to power is set to expire.

A delegation of members of the now-ruling National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) arrived at the 30,000-seat stadium to cheers from supporters, many of whom were carried in Russian flags and portraits of CNSP leaders.

The stadium, named after Seyni Kountche, who led Niger's first coup d'etat in 1974, was almost full and the atmosphere was festive.

General Mohamed Toumba, one of the CNSP leaders, denounced in a speech those "lurking in the shadows" who were "plotting subversion" against “the forward march of Niger.”

"We are aware of their Machiavellian plan," he said.

ECOWAS ultimatum expires

The demonstration coincides with the ultimatum set by ECOWAS on July 30 for the coup leaders to reinstate Bazoum.

But so far, the generals who seized power in Niamey on July 26 have shown no sign of willingness to give way.

ECOWAS military chiefs had agreed to a plan on Friday for a possible military intervention to respond to the crisis, with the armies of countries, including Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire, saying they were ready to participate.

The coup has been widely condemned by Western and African nations, though Niger's military received support from their counterparts in Mali and Burkina Faso – both countries which saw military coups take power in the past three years.