Angola auctions corruption suspects' cars, boats
Angola has embarked on auctioning 108 vehicles and three boats belonging to suspects of graft.
The 108 impounded vehicles will be auctioned in three phases between August 6 and August 20, 2023. Photo: AP / AP
August 6, 2023

Angola has begun auctioning 108 vehicles and three boats belonging to corruption suspects.

The justice ministry has said the auction of the vehicles will “prevent their deterioration in value”, as cases against the suspects continue in court.

The first auction of 33 vehicles was conducted on Sunday, August 6 between 9am and 5pm, with two more auctions scheduled for August 13 and August 20 respectively.

Angola hopes to dispose of 33 cars and three boats on August 13, while on August 20, forty-two (42) vehicles will be auctioned.

Successful bidders will have a maximum of two days to make payments, failure of which, the second-highest bidders will be considered.

If acquitted, cash will be refunded

The properties were impounded from corruption suspects after the country’s assets recovery agency obtained court orders.

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights says the proceeds from the sales will be kept in a bank account belonging to the government, pending completion of cases against the suspects.

If a suspect would be found guilty of acquiring the property illegally, the money raised from the auction of his or her asset, will be taken by the state.

On the other hand, if they are declared innocent, the government will give them money equivalent to the value of their sold properties.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
