The Italian government has said that it has cut the number of its troops in Niger to make space for civilians at its military base in the West African country.

On Sunday, the Italian Defence Ministry said a plane carrying 65 Italian soldiers and ten US soldiers from Niger’s capital, Niamey, landed late on Saturday at the Pratica di Mare military base near Rome, after a five-hour flight.

“With this flight the Defence Ministry intends to further increase the logistic autonomy of the Italian base in Niger, optimising its accommodation capacity in case it becomes necessary to take in and, in an emergency, evacuate civilian compatriots,” the government said in a statement.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said that it will intervene militarily in Niger unless the July 26 military coup is reversed and the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum is reinstated by Sunday.

As of Sunday, 254 Italian soldiers remain in Niger, the government added.

It also said more similar flights are planned for this week.