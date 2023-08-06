Arsenal beat Manchester City 4-1 on post-match penalties to win the 2023 FA Community Shield on Sunday.

The Gunners left it out until late in the stoppage time to go level with City, who had taken a lead in the 77th minute through English attacking midfielder Cole Palmer.

Belgian winger Leandro Trossard’s 101st minute kick at goal hit Manuel Akanji on the leg to deflect past Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Arsenal finished behind Manchester City in last season’s English Premier League competition.

City won the 2022/2023 EPL trophy with 89 points, five ahead of Arsenal, who had spent a better part of the season at the top of the table.

The 2023/2024 EPL fixtures begin on Friday, August 11, when Manchester City will play away at Burnley, which secured promotion after winning the championship last season.

Arsenal will play against Nottingham at home the following day.