Sudanese army attacks RSF fighters in presidential palace
The RSF announced that it had surrounded the General Command Headquarters near the presidential palace.
Sudan's conflict has killed more than 3000 people since April. Photo/ Others 
August 7, 2023

The Sudanese Armed Forces have carried out their first aerial bombardment of positions of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the presidential palace, which has been controlled by the paramilitary group since April.

The US, Norway and the UK meanwhile called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan.

The army subjected RSF forces positioned near the Armored Units Command in the capital Khartoum to intense aerial bombardment.

RSF positions in the three cities known as the tripartite capital -- Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri -- also came under heavy artillery fire from the army.

The Sudanese army had previously announced that dozens of RSF members were killed and 10 military vehicles were destroyed in the attacks on RSF positions near the Armored Units Command in the southern part of the capital.

Intense clashes have been ongoing for over 100 days between the army and the RSF, particularly in strategic areas around the capital and in the western part of the country.

During the conflict, which has lasted for more than 100 days, over 3,000 people have lost their lives, tens of thousands have been injured, and approximately 4 million people have been displaced, with most of the violence concentrated around the capital.

