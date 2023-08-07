AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Kenyan victims of 1998 bomb blast demand compensation
Kenyan victims of the 1998 bomb blast in Nairobi are demanding compensation from the United States’ government.
Kenyan victims of 1998 bomb blast demand compensation
The 1998 bomb blast at the US Embassy in Kenya left 213 people dead. / Photo: Reuters
August 7, 2023

Kenyan victims of the 1998 US embassy bombing in Nairobi have renewed calls for compensation from Washington as the East African nation marked 25 years since its deadliest terror attack.

A powerful blast hit the US embassy in downtown Nairobi on August 7, 1998, killing 213 people and injuring over 5,000 – most of them pedestrians or office workers in the adjacent buildings.

Minutes later, another explosion rocked the US mission in Dar es Salaam, in neighbouring Tanzania.

The twin bombings, claimed by Al-Qaeda, killed a total of 224 people and went on to shape how a generation thinks about personal security.

The attack "still feels fresh" a quarter century later, said Anisa Mwilu, who lost her husband in the blast.

"What we can ask is for compensation," she said to applause from several hundred people gathered for a remembrance ceremony for those killed, held at a memorial park in the Kenyan capital.

‘Injustice’

Caroline Muthoka, a member of a victims' group, urged the US Congress to approve legislation to cover medical expenses and education costs for survivors and their families.

Muthoka described the failure of the US government to compensate victims as an “injustice.”

Redempta Kadenge Amisi, who was in a building flattened by the explosion, said she needed financial assistance to cover the costs of her twice-daily medication.

"The three people I was with were killed instantly. I did not realise it but my back was on fire," she said of injuries that hospitalised her for over a month.

“Since the attack, I haven't received anything... but I still hope to get some."

Both Kenyan and US officials attended the ceremony, where the names of all the victims were read out aloud, and candles lit in memory.

Al-Shabaab threat

The 1998 attack thrust Al-Qaeda onto the global stage and was the first in a series of bloody assaults in the East African nation.

Since the deployment of Kenyan military in Somalia in October 2011 to fight the Al-Qaeda-affiliate Al-Shabaab, there has been an upsurge in revenge attacks over the border.

In September 2013, Al-Shabaab gunmen stormed Nairobi's Westgate mall, killing at least 67 people.

Another Al-Shabaab attack in April 2015 at a university in the eastern Kenyan town of Garissa left 148 people dead.

In January 2019, the group laid siege to a hotel complex in Nairobi, killing 21 people.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us