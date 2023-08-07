AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Germany warns Niger junta against harming Bazoum
Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was removed from office through a coup on July 26, 2023.
Germany warns Niger junta against harming Bazoum
A section of Nigerien soldiers said President Mohamed Bazoum had failed to tackle insecurity and economic challenges. Photo: AA / Others
August 7, 2023

The German government has warned the military coup leaders in the West African country of Niger against acts of violence against detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

Speaking to media representatives in Berlin on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer made it clear that they are worried about Bazoum.

"And that is why I would like to take this opportunity to once again underline our message to the putschists that they must expect severe personal consequences should anything happen to democratically elected President Bazoum and his family," Fischer said.

"We would perceive that as an escalation, just like our African partners," he added.

When asked about specific consequences, Fischer named sanctions and also national or international criminal prosecution as possible steps.

Mediation efforts

He also expressed hope that the coup plotters will respond to mediation efforts by the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The ultimatum from ECOWAS to the military junta, which has been in power in Niger since a coup at the end of July, to reinstate the ousted president expired at the weekend.

According to Fischer, the situation in Niger is still fragile and tense.

“Now the sanctions are starting to take effect. They also have painful effects on the people and also on the regime," he said.

“You know, the power supply from Nigeria has been cut. There also seems to be initial problems with cash,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us