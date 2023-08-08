AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Niger's coup: Millions in need of aid
The UN relief chief urges the international community to do everything it can to help those in need.
Niger's coup: Millions in need of aid
Niger is one of the world's poorest countries. / Photo: Reuters
August 8, 2023

The crisis in Niger has left over four million people in need of aid after Western nations froze aid and support following last month's coup.

UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths said he was concerned on the potential humanitarian implication.

Niger has a population of over 26 million people and struggles with repeated food shortages. It received close to $2 billion a year in official development assistance, according to the World Bank, and is among the biggest recipients of aid in West Africa.

France was the first to announce suspension of development aid to Niger, which last year totaled $131.6, followed by Germany. The UK said it would maintain "critical" humanitarian aid but suspended long-term development aid.

In a tweet, the UN official said already 4.3 million Nigeriens are in need of aid.

"I'm very concerned about the situation in Niger and its potential humanitarian implications," Griffiths said.

"The international community needs to do everything it can to help them," he added.

West African nations have ordered Niger’s military coup leaders to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and imposed financial and commercial sanctions on the junta.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which consists of 15 countries, will hold another emergency summit on Thursday in the Nigerian capital Abuja to discuss the crisis.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us