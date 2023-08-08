The crisis in Niger has left over four million people in need of aid after Western nations froze aid and support following last month's coup.

UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths said he was concerned on the potential humanitarian implication.

Niger has a population of over 26 million people and struggles with repeated food shortages. It received close to $2 billion a year in official development assistance, according to the World Bank, and is among the biggest recipients of aid in West Africa.

France was the first to announce suspension of development aid to Niger, which last year totaled $131.6, followed by Germany. The UK said it would maintain "critical" humanitarian aid but suspended long-term development aid.

In a tweet, the UN official said already 4.3 million Nigeriens are in need of aid.

"I'm very concerned about the situation in Niger and its potential humanitarian implications," Griffiths said.

"The international community needs to do everything it can to help them," he added.

West African nations have ordered Niger’s military coup leaders to reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and imposed financial and commercial sanctions on the junta.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which consists of 15 countries, will hold another emergency summit on Thursday in the Nigerian capital Abuja to discuss the crisis.