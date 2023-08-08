TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces 'neutralise' 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Turkish Defence Ministry takes swift action for its border security after provocative attacks in northern Syria, neutralising four terrorists.
Turkish forces 'neutralise' 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Terrorists opened fire in operation zones, said Defence Ministry.  Photo: AA Archive / Others
August 8, 2023

Turkish security forces have "neutralised" four PKK/YPG terrorists who opened fire in operation zones in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said.

In a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the ministry said on Tuesday that Türkiye “continues to respond to the terrorists who want to disrupt the peace and security of the people in Syria.”

“Heroic Turkish armed forces neutralized 4 PKK/YPG terrorists who opened harassment fire in the Olive Branch and Peace Spring regions,” it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us