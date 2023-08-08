SPORTS
England forward apologises to Nigerian rival for stamp
Lauren James was shown a yellow card for the stomping incident but it was upgraded to red after VAR review.
Lauren James stamped on Michelle Alozie / Others
August 8, 2023

England forward Lauren James has apologised to Nigerian Michelle Alozie for stamping on her back during the Women's World Cup last-16 win.

James was sent off following a VAR review of the incident in a tie England won on penalties.

The ejection happened after James lost possession in a contest with defender Michelle Alozie in the 84th minute.

After losing her balance and falling on top of Alozie, James pushed herself up and then stepped on the Nigeria defender with the studs of her right boot.

"All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened," she said on social media to Alozie.

"Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience."

Referee Melissa Borjas immediately showed James a yellow card for the stomping incident but upgraded to red. It'll mean James misses the quarterfinals and possibly more if England keeps advancing.

FIFA said a red card results in an automatic one-match ban, which could be reviewed and possibly extended by a disciplinary committee.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nigeria's Alozie had posted: "We are playing on the world's stage.

"This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James."

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
