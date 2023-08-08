Morocco, which was the only African team left in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, has been bundled out of the tournament by France in the Round of 16.

France dominated the match from the onset, scoring four goals past Morocco in regulation time.

The European side opened the score chart in the 15th minute through Olympique Lyon’s forward Kadidiatou Diani.

Five minutes later, Aston Villa’s midfielder Kenza Dali extended France’s lead.

In the 23rd minute, Olympique Lyon’s forward Eugenie Le Sommer scored the third goal to hoist France out of reach for Morocco.

Le Sommer would again strike in the 70th minute to bag a brace and put France four goals up.

France played against Morocco in Australia’s southern city of Adelaide on Tuesday.

How African teams performed in Round of 16

Morocco was the only African side left in the tournament after South Africa was knocked out by the Netherlands, and Nigeria bundled out of the elite competition by England, both in the Round of 16.

Netherlands beat South Africa 2-0 on Sunday, while Nigeria, lost 4-2 on post-match penalties to England after 0-0 draw at the end of extra-time on Monday.

France will play against the hosts, Australia, in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, August 12.

The two teams had met on July 14, six days before the start of the tournament. Australia defeated France 1-0 during that encounter.

England, on the other hand, will play against Colombia in the quarterfinal on Saturday, August 12.

The Netherlands will face off against Spain in the quarterfinal on Thursday, August 10.