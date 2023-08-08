SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Last African team Morocco out of Women’s World Cup
France has defeated Morocco 4-0 to advance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal.
Last African team Morocco out of Women’s World Cup
France dominated its Round of 16 FIFA Women’s World Cup match against Morocco on August 8, 2023. Photo: AFP / AFP
August 8, 2023

Morocco, which was the only African team left in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, has been bundled out of the tournament by France in the Round of 16.

France dominated the match from the onset, scoring four goals past Morocco in regulation time.

The European side opened the score chart in the 15th minute through Olympique Lyon’s forward Kadidiatou Diani.

Five minutes later, Aston Villa’s midfielder Kenza Dali extended France’s lead.

In the 23rd minute, Olympique Lyon’s forward Eugenie Le Sommer scored the third goal to hoist France out of reach for Morocco.

Le Sommer would again strike in the 70th minute to bag a brace and put France four goals up.

France played against Morocco in Australia’s southern city of Adelaide on Tuesday.

How African teams performed in Round of 16

Morocco was the only African side left in the tournament after South Africa was knocked out by the Netherlands, and Nigeria bundled out of the elite competition by England, both in the Round of 16.

Netherlands beat South Africa 2-0 on Sunday, while Nigeria, lost 4-2 on post-match penalties to England after 0-0 draw at the end of extra-time on Monday.

France will play against the hosts, Australia, in the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, August 12.

The two teams had met on July 14, six days before the start of the tournament. Australia defeated France 1-0 during that encounter.

England, on the other hand, will play against Colombia in the quarterfinal on Saturday, August 12.

The Netherlands will face off against Spain in the quarterfinal on Thursday, August 10.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us