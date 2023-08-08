TÜRKİYE
Robust diplomacy is an obligation for Türkiye's strategic position: Erdogan
Turkish ambassadors gathered in the capital Ankara for the 14th Ambassadors Conference to discuss regional and international developments, global trends, and recent challenges and opportunities.
'We did not tarnish our independence and future in the fight against terrorism,' Turkish President Erdogan says. / Photo: AA Archive       / Others
August 8, 2023

For Türkiye, a country located at an important position geographically, it is a must for having a robust diplomacy, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Located in the heart of three continents, Türkiye cannot be an onlooker to developments. Being strong in the field and at the table is not an option for us; it is an obligation," Erdogan said in an address to Turkish ambassadors serving abroad and at home on Tuesday.

"We are in pursuit of protecting Türkiye's interests by employing all the tools of diplomacy and all the elements of hard and soft power," Erdogan said.

Türkiye has become a "playmaker country" that has left its mark on international relations, whose involvement is sought in many crucial issues, and whose attitude is closely followed, he added.

Turning to the fight against terrorism, Erdogan said Türkiye did not take a step back in the face of terrorist groups, including ASALA and PKK.

"We did not tarnish our independence and future in the fight against terrorism," he added.

Türkiye's operations will continue until it eradicates the "terror scourge" that threatens the territorial integrity of Türkiye, as well as Iraq, Erdogan said.

