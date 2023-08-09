WORLD
Dozens of migrants die in shipwreck off Italy
The boat reportedly departed from Sfax in Tunisia. It capsized and sank while going through the Strait of Sicily
Some of the survivors were transferred by an Italian Coast Guard boat / Photo: Reuters
August 9, 2023

At least 41 migrants have died in a shipwreck off southern Italy, local media said on Wednesday.

The boat, which reportedly departed from Sfax in the northern African country of Tunisia, capsized and sank while going through the Strait of Sicily, Italy’s state-run ANSA news agency reported.

The boat set off on Thursday morning from Sfax, a hot spot in the migration crisis, but capsized and sank after a few hours, the survivors were quoted as saying.

The survivors - three men and a woman from Ivory Coast and Guinea - said they were rescued by a cargo ship and then transferred onto an Italian coast guard vessel.

The coast guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sunken boats

It was unclear if the news given by Ansa was linked to the two shipwrecks that the coast guard had reported on Sunday, saying around 30 people were missing from them.

The coast guard had also said they had recovered 57 survivors and two bodies, amid media reports that at least one of the sunken boats had set off from Sfax on Thursday.

Separately, Tunisian authorities said on Monday that they had recovered 11 bodies from a shipwreck near Sfax on Sunday, with 44 migrants still missing from that sinking.

Italy has seen around 93,700 migrant arrivals by sea so far this year, according to interior ministry data last updated on Monday, compared to 44,700 in the same period of 2022.

SOURCE:Reuters
