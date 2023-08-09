AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Niger crisis needs 'national dialogue' - Russia
Russian diplomat says African problems need an African solution as West African leaders prepare to meet on Thursday.
Niger crisis needs 'national dialogue' - Russia
Demonstrators have been waving Russian flags during gatherings in support of the putschist soldiers. / Photo: Reuters
August 9, 2023

Russia has said it expects the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to settle its differences with coup-hit Niger through political and diplomatic means.

Leaders of the regional bloc would meet on Thursday to discuss next steps after Niger's coup leaders, who took over on July 26, defied a deadline to reinstate Mohamed Bazoum, the country 's ousted president.

ECOWAS has condemned the coup, imposed economic and travel sanctions and had also agreed on a possible military action plan if the detained leader was not released and reinstated.

"We consider it extremely important to prevent further escalation of tension in Niger. We believe that an early restoration of law and order and the organization of an inclusive national dialogue are the only alternative way of settlement," said Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesman Alexey Zaytsev on Wednesday.

New government

Zaytsev said situation in the West African country is "in general stable," state bodies continue their work in a routine manner, and the process to form a new government has been initiated.

"We proceed from the fact that the intervention of ECOWAS troops is unlikely to contribute both to the achievement of peace in Niger and to the stabilization of the situation in the subregion as a whole," he stressed.

Russia proceeds from the principle of “African problems — an African solution," he added.

According to the Russian Embassy in Mali, which is also responsible for Niger, no incidents involving Russians have yet been reported, and the diplomats maintain constant communication with the citizens.

"We still recommend that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to the Republic of Niger until the situation is fully normalized," he said.

Criticise Russia

Responding to Ukraine's accusations of Russia's involvement in orchestrating the coup, Zaytsev said: "Ukrainian politicians change their statements hundred times a day. Even Western partners, who often criticise Russia for no reason, have not said anything like that, so there is no ground here, it's just an empty statement."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us