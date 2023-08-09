Russia has said it expects the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to settle its differences with coup-hit Niger through political and diplomatic means.

Leaders of the regional bloc would meet on Thursday to discuss next steps after Niger's coup leaders, who took over on July 26, defied a deadline to reinstate Mohamed Bazoum, the country 's ousted president.

ECOWAS has condemned the coup, imposed economic and travel sanctions and had also agreed on a possible military action plan if the detained leader was not released and reinstated.

"We consider it extremely important to prevent further escalation of tension in Niger. We believe that an early restoration of law and order and the organization of an inclusive national dialogue are the only alternative way of settlement," said Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesman Alexey Zaytsev on Wednesday.

New government

Zaytsev said situation in the West African country is "in general stable," state bodies continue their work in a routine manner, and the process to form a new government has been initiated.

"We proceed from the fact that the intervention of ECOWAS troops is unlikely to contribute both to the achievement of peace in Niger and to the stabilization of the situation in the subregion as a whole," he stressed.

Russia proceeds from the principle of “African problems — an African solution," he added.

According to the Russian Embassy in Mali, which is also responsible for Niger, no incidents involving Russians have yet been reported, and the diplomats maintain constant communication with the citizens.

"We still recommend that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to the Republic of Niger until the situation is fully normalized," he said.

Criticise Russia

Responding to Ukraine's accusations of Russia's involvement in orchestrating the coup, Zaytsev said: "Ukrainian politicians change their statements hundred times a day. Even Western partners, who often criticise Russia for no reason, have not said anything like that, so there is no ground here, it's just an empty statement."