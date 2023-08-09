SPORTS
2 MIN READ
We fought for Africa, says Nigerian defender Alozie
The Super Falcons exited the FIFA Women's World Cup after losing 4-2 in a penalty shootout.
Michelle Alozie also plays as a forward for Houston Dash in Texas USA. Photo CAF / Others
August 9, 2023

Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie says the Super Falcon's game against England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 was for Africa.

The Super Falcons exited the competition after a goalless scoreboard in regular time before losing the quarter-finals slot, courtesy of a 4-2 penalty shootout.

For the first time in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, three African nations progressed to the round of 16, with Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa flying the African women’s football flag.

Alozie said they were disappointed but proud of the fight they put up for Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

“We kept fighting, we fought for Africa, we fought for Nigeria and I just hope everyone is proud of us but this isn’t the end, this is really only the beginning of the wave of Nigerian soccer,” said Alozie in comments made public on Wednesday by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The match tested will and emotions with England attacker Lauren James getting a red card for stomping on Alozie before later apologising.

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum echoed her player’s sentiments, saying that he was proud of the performance of his side.

"I’m so proud of them, to come in and play like we did. When it gets to penalties, it's anyone’s game,” said Waldrum.

Morocco and South Africa also exited the competition after losing their respective matches in The Round of 16.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
