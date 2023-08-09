Uganda’s government has said it is in consultations with the World Bank after the lender announced it was suspending new loans to the country over its new anti-gay legislation.

The World Bank said on Tuesday that Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act "fundamentally contradicts" its values and that no new public financing would be presented to the bank's board of directors for approval for the time being.

"Consultations are still going on between the government of Uganda and the World Bank on the issues surrounding the Anti-Homosexuality Act," Uganda's Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi told AFP on Wednesday.

"However, the World Bank and others should be reminded that Uganda is a sovereign country, which takes decisions in the interests of her people and this is the spirit of the Anti-Homosexuality Act."

UN, foreign nations condemn new law

The United Nations, foreign governments including the United States and global rights groups have condemned the new law, which is among the harshest of its kind in the world.

The legislation, which was signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni in May, contains provisions making “aggravated homosexuality” a capital offence and imposes penal ties for consensual same-sex relations of up to life in prison.

In the wake of Tuesday's announcement, Uganda's health ministry, which is among recipients of the World Bank funds, issued a circular reiterating that no one should be denied medical services.

The statement told healthcare providers and workers were "not to discriminate, stigmatise any individual who seeks health care for any reason, gender, religion, tribe, economic or social status or sexual orientation".

Rights campaigners had voiced concerns that following the new law, healthcare providers may report to the police members of the LGBTQ community seeking medical care or that people may be wary of going to hospital for fear of being stigmatised.