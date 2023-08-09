AFRICA
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council discusses Sudan crisis
The war in Sudan broke out on April 15, 2023, and has so far left more than 3,000 people dead and millions displaced.
UN Security Council discusses Sudan crisis
The UN has described Khartoum as the epicentre of the Sudanese war. / Photo: Reuters
August 9, 2023

The UN Assistant Secretary General has welcomed ongoing efforts by the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) trade bloc to end the conflict in Sudan.

“UNITAMS (United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan) remains committed to support these efforts including through the AU-led Expanded Mechanism and its Core Group – which the UN is a part of,” Martha Ama Pobee told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

“We also welcome the continued efforts of the US and Saudi Arabia to facilitate negotiations between the conflicting parties in Jeddah, as well as the initiative of Sudan's neighbouring countries to help resolve the conflict,” she added.

The Security Council met to discuss Sudan, with Pobee briefing the group on the situation. ​​​​​​​

Epicentre

She said Khartoum remains the epicentre of the conflict, while noting fighting between parties continue in Bahri, Omdurman and Darfur.

Underlining the “tremendous suffering” on the people of the Darfur region, she said fighting in the capital continues to “reopen the old wounds of ethnic tension of past conflicts in the region.”

“The conflict in Sudan continues to have immense repercussions on the country and its people who continue to face unimaginable suffering,” she said.

“The humanitarian and protection needs are rising by the day with no signs of a reprieve.

“The longer this war continues, the greater the risk of fragmentation and foreign interference and erosion of sovereignty, and the loss of Sudan’s future,” she said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us