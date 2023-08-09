WORLD
Saudi embassy in Iran reopens after seven years
The Saudi Arabian government has reopened its embassy in Tehran after seven years of inactivity in the Iranian capital.
Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Iran was closed in January 2016 after relations between the two countries soured. / Photo: Reuters
August 9, 2023

Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Iran’s capital Tehran resumed its operations earlier this week after more than a seven-year hiatus, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The state agency cited an unnamed “official source” in the Foreign Ministry as confirming that the Saudi Embassy in Tehran resumed its work “three days ago.”

In June, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, during his visit to Tehran, announced that the Saudi Embassy will be reopened soon, but stopped short of specifying the exact time.

During the visit, Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian agreed on forming joint political and economic committees to pursue common interests.

Genesis of strained relations

Iran and Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties in January 2016 after the Saudi Embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad were stormed by angry mobs following the execution of a Saudi Shia cleric.

The two estranged neighbours started tension-easing talks in April 2021, brokered by Iraq and Oman.

After nearly two years, the breakthrough was reached, courtesy of China.

Iran reopened its embassy in the Saudi capital Riyadh and the consulate and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) mission in the port city of Jeddah in early June.

It came weeks after Alireza Enayati, a senior diplomat and former Iranian ambassador to Kuwait, was appointed as the new Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

