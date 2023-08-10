SPORTS
Benfica wins Portuguese Super Cup
Benfica defeated the reigning champions Porto to clinch their ninth title.
Benfica dominated the game and took an easy win over Porto. Photo: Others / Others
August 10, 2023

Benfica won the Portuguese Super Cup by beating Porto 2-0 in the final on Wednesday.

It was Benfica's Angel Di Maria who drew first blood in the 61st minute at Municipal de Aveiro Stadium.

Positioned at the edge of the penalty area, the pacy winger expertly curled the ball into the bottom corner of the net, granting Benfica a 1-0 lead.

It took barely seven minutes for Petar Musa to make it 2-0 in the 68th minute.

Porto who are the reigning champions struggled even in stoppage time with defender Pepe compounding it by receiving a direct red card.

A minute later, the “dragons” (Porto) scored a goal, but after watching the video replay, VAR canceled it.

Benfica defeated the reigning champions to clinch their ninth title.

Porto is the most successful team of the Portuguese Super Cup, which was founded in 1979, with 23 titles.

