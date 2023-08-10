TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence thwarts Daesh attack plans in northern Syria
Three Daesh terrorists who were preparing for an attack in northern Syria, captured with explosives and ammunition.
The three individuals were at responsible levels within the terrorist organisation, MIT said. / Others
August 10, 2023

Three Daesh terrorists have been apprehended through collaborative efforts between Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Syrian National Army (SNA).

Operations were conducted in northern Syria by local security forces affiliated with SNA, with intelligence and operational support from MIT, within the Peace Spring Operation area in Syria.

The Turkish officials reported that the three individuals were at responsible levels within Daesh.

The seized items included 1 light anti-tank weapon (M72LAW), 1 RPG launcher, 2 motorcycles, 5 hand grenades, 5 AK-47 rifles, 2 Makarov pistols, 1 radio, 4 RPG anti-tank warheads (HEAT), 2 anti-personnel RPG warheads (HE), 5 RPG fuzes, and numerous magazines and ammunition.

As Türkiye continues its unwavering efforts against terrorist organisations, including Daesh, Al-Qaeda, and the PKK, without making any distinctions between them, Turkish MIT remains resolute in its steadfast fight against terrorist groups in Syria and other regions, aimed at protecting the country’s security.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

SOURCE:TRT World
