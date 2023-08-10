SPORTS
Lauren James banned for two games over Alozie incident
English star Lauren James stamped on Nigerian player Michelle Alozie during the Women’s World Cup Round of 16 match on Monday.
English player Lauren James was red-carded for stepping on the back of Nigerian player Michelle Alozie. Photo: AA / Others
August 10, 2023

England midfielder Lauren James has been handed a two-match ban following her sending-off against Nigeria in the round of 16 at the Women's World Cup.

James was red-carded for violent conduct after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie.

She will now miss the quarterfinal match against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday, and a possible game in the semifinals.

James has been one of the stars of the tournament, scoring three goals and providing three more assists as England advanced as Group D winner.

She has apologised for her conduct in getting a red card.

“Obviously she’s disappointed with what happened on the day,” England forward Beth England said. "It was a split second, emotional moment that happened. We’ve got around her. It is good th at she’s acknowledged that and put her apology out and now we just wait to see what FIFA do and we just move on from it now.”

