US: Niger's junta to be held 'responsible' for Bazoum's safety
The United States says it supports regional bloc ECOWAS’ decision to consider the use of force in restoring constitutional normalcy in Niger.
The US says it is concerned about the safety of President Bazoum after his ouster. Photo: Others / Others
August 10, 2023

The US supports the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) following the coup in Niger, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"ECOWAS, an organisation that brings together West African countries, is playing a lead role in making clear the imperative of the return to constitutional order, and we very much support ECOWAS’s leadership and work on this," Blinken told reporters during a joint news conference with his Mexican counterpart Alicia Barcena Ibarra on Thursday.

He said the US has "deep concern" for the security and well-being of Niger's ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his family.

"We've also made clear to the military leaders that we will hold them responsible for his safety and well-being," Blinken said.

"We talked at some length about the way forward in Niger. And we're both focused on the same thing, which is the restoration of constitutional order," he said.

Activation of ECOWAS’ standby force

On Thursday, ECOWAS ordered the activation of its standby force in order to "restore constitutional order" in coup-hit Niger.

Bazoum was ousted on July 26 in a military coup led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former commander of Niger's presidential guard, who has declared himself the head of a transitional government.

Since then, Bazoum has reportedly been held hostage at the presidential palace in the capital Niamey.

Niger’s military junta announced a new government on Thursday, naming Ali Lamine Zeine as prime minister with a 21-member Cabinet.

