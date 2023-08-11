Burkina Faso's junta-led government has suspended one of the country's most popular radio stations after it broadcast an interview deemed "insulting" to Niger's new military leaders.

Radio Omega was immediately suspended on Thursday "until further notice," Communications Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo said in a statement.

He said the measure was "in the higher interests of the nation."

The station, part of the Omega media group owned by journalist and former foreign minister Alpha Barry, ceased broadcasting after the statement was issued.

Solidarity

The channel had run an interview with Ousmane Abdoul Moumouni, the spokesman of a newly-established Nigerien group campaigning for reinstatement of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Burkina Faso underwent two military coups last year, each triggered in part, as in Mali and Niger, by discontent at failures to stem a raging insurgency.

It swiftly declared solidarity with Niger's new leaders and joined Mali in warning that any military intervention to restore Bazoum would be considered a "declaration of war" against them.

The Burkinabe authorities in recent months have suspended the French TV outlets LCI and France24 as well as Radio France Internationale (RFI) and expelled the correspondents of the French newspapers Liberation and Le Monde.