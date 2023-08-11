SPORTS
Spain stun Netherlands to advance to Women's World Cup semifinal
Spain's advance to their first World Cup semifinal follows their 2-1 victory over Netherlands on Friday.
This is the first time Spain have qualified for the Women's World Cup semifinal. Photo: AA / AA
August 11, 2023

Salma Paralluelo scored in the 111th minute to lift Spain over the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Spain will advance to their first World Cup semifinal match on Tuesday against the winner of a quarterfiinal match between Japan and Sweden. Japan beat Spain 4-0 to conclude their group stage matches.

Paralluelo's left-footed shot off a pass by Jenni Hermoso from the center of the box landed in the bottom right corner in second-half extra time.

Mariona Caldentey scored on a penalty kick in the 81st mi nute for Spain, which had advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Switzerland 5-1.

The Netherlands tied the match in the 91st minute. Stefanie van der Gragt scored on a shot from the right side, assisted by Victoria Pelova with a through ball.

Spain owned possession for 62 percent of the match and took 28 shots to 10 by the Dutch, who also committed 22 fouls to just seven by the Spanish side.

SOURCE:Reuters
