AFRICA
2 MIN READ
African Union backs ECOWAS on Niger's coup
The West African regional group ECOWAS had decided to deploy troops to Niger to reverse last month's coup.
African Union backs ECOWAS on Niger's coup
African Union has expressed concern over the condition of Niger's ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 11, 2023

The African Union has expressed its ''strong support'' for the West African regional bloc ECOWAS in its resolution aimed at reversing last month's coup in Niger.

During its second summit on the coup on Thursday, ECOWAS ordered the deployment of its 'standby force' to Niger.

The military authorities in Niger should ''urgently halt the escalation of relations with the regional organisation ECOWAS, including the cessation of the continued sequestration of President Bazoum in worryingly poor conditions,'' Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said.

Moussa Faki Mahamat ''expresses his deep concern at the reported poor conditions of detention of President Mohamed Bazoum. Indeed, concordant sources attest to a worrying deterioration of such conditions,'' the AU said in a statement on Friday.

He described the detention of the ousted president as ''illegal'' and that such ''treatment of a democratically elected president through a regular electoral process is unacceptable.''

The African Union calls for the ''immediate release of President Bazoum and all members of his family.''

It also urged ''the entire international community to unite efforts to save the moral and physical integrity of President Mohamed Bazoum.''

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us