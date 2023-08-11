The deafening roar of football once again begins.

The 2023–2024 English Premier League season kicks off with defending champions and three-time winners Manchester City going against Burnley as they chase an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title.

The team travels on Friday to meet Burnley, now managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany, at 19:00 GMT.

City fans will not see some of their favourite players, such as former captain Ilkay Gundogan, who has joined the ranks at Barcelona, and Riyad Mahrez, who has signed for Saudi side Al Ahli.

City starting line

Manchester City side gets a boost with the signings of Mateo Kovacic (central midfield) and Josko Gvardiol (defender).

City is currently blazing with glory after winning the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup in one season under the leadership of Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard is relishing the triple win, but he is not too confident it will be replicated.

"We climbed the highest mountain last season, but we have come down that mountain now. We start from the same place as everyone else, with the same intention, and there will be a lot of difficulties to climb the mountain again," Guardiola told sports journalists on Thursday.

Gunners

Arsenal, who were runners-up last year after disappointingly losing to Manchester City despite leading for much of the campaign, will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta has strengthened his team with the addition of England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea, and Dutch defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax Amsterdam.

Perhaps in revenge, Arsenal beat Manchester City on penalties on Sunday to win the Community Shield.

"It’s a marker to know we can go and beat Manchester City in a big game when it matters," said goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. "I’m not sure what it’ll be like this season. But that mental block is gone."

Other weekend clashes

Newcastle United, which finished fourth on the leaderboard last season, will play at home against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Liverpool finished fifth last season and will be at Chelsea on Sunday, where manager Mauricio Pochettino will be making a strong statement and hopefully changing the starting story of the Blues.

Chelsea finished a disappointing 12th last season, with sceptics refusing to believe they would make a big splash in the new season, but Pochettino is confident in his team.

"We are in a good way; we are building something special, I think," Pochettino said at the weekend. "We know we are Chelsea, and even if young players are involved against Liverpool, the mentality is to win."

Red Devils

Manchester United, who were the third-placed team last season, will skip the weekend to perform their opener on Monday at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gary O’Neil is the new manager for the visitors after Julen Lopetegui abruptly left after ‘’differences of opinion on certain issues’’, the club said in a statement.

See selected match schedule for the Premier League’s opening weekend:

Friday

Burnley vs. Manchester City, (19:00 GMT)

Saturday

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest (11:30 GMT)

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa (16:30 GMT)

Brentford Vs. Tottenham (13:00 GMT)

Sunday

Chelsea vs. Liverpool (15:30 GMT)

Monday

Manchester United vs. Wolves (19:00 GMT)