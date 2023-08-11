West African military chiefs will meet next week following a summit that ordered the deployment of a "standby force" in the effort to resolve the Niger crisis.

The talks among chiefs of staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will take place in the Ghanaian capital Accra, they said on Friday.

ECOWAS defence chiefs last week drew up plans for possible military intervention in Niger, which the heads of state discussed during Thursday’s summit.

It's unclear when or where the force will deploy and which countries from the 15-member bloc would contribute to it.

Restore democracy

Niger’s junta had told a top U.S. diplomat they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, news agencies report quoting Western officials.

Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara said his country would take part in the military operation, along with Nigeria and Benin.

“Ivory Coast will provide a battalion and has made all the financial arrangements ... We are determined to install Bazoum in his position. Our objective is peace and stability in the sub-region,” Ouattara said on state television.

Russia on Friday warned against a military intervention in Niger.

Destabilise Sahel

"We believe that a military solution to the crisis in Niger could lead to a protracted confrontation in that African country, and to a sharp destabilisation of the situation in the Sahara-Sahel region as a whole," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Nigeriens in the capital, Niamey, on Friday said ECOWAS is not in touch with the reality on the ground and should not intervene, the AP news agency reports.