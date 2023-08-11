At least four people were killed and many others left injured after the roof of an ancient mosque collapsed in Nigeria's northern Kaduna state.

The roof of Zazzau palace mosque caved in on worshippers gathered for evening prayers on Friday, prompting concerns on the strength of some parts of the structure.

Zazzau is one of the most respected traditional domains in Nigeria.

''One of the older parts of the building collapsed on people during evening prayers,'' a resident told TRT Afrika.

''I saw casualties being evacuated to a hospital. My neighbour died but I don't know exactly how many people died.''

He added: ''Some of the wounded were taken to hospital using the Emir's vehicle.''

Nigeria's public broadcaster has posted pictures of the scenes on X, previously known as Twitter.