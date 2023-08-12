SPORTS
Bayern sign England striker Kane from Tottenham
The transfer fee is the highest ever paid by a Bundesliga club.
Harry Kane has never won a major trophy in his career. / Photo: Reuters
August 12, 2023

England captain Harry Kane has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal, the German champions said on Saturday.

Bayern said the 30-year-old striker was signed until 2027 after protracted talks between the two clubs.

The transfer fee for Kane could hit more than 100 million pounds ($110 million), which breaks the Bundesliga transfer record and is a huge sum for a player who would have been out of contract next year.

The previous record was the 80 million euros paid by Bayern to sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

'Not a goodbye'

“It’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future,” Kane, who has been at Tottenham since 2004, said in a video message, “but it’s a thank you and I’ll see you soon.”

Kane, who has signed a four-year deal, flew to Munich on Friday to undergo a medical examination and is set to be presented to fans at the German Super Cup on Saturday, when Bayern plays Leipzig.

Kane leaves Tottenham after 19 years at the club, where he beca me the second highest-scoring player in Premier League history — with 213 goals, 47 behind Alan Shearer — but never won a trophy with the team.

