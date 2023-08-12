AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Migrants dead, more missing in shipwreck off Tunisia
Tunisia is a major gateway for local and foreign migrants attempting the perilous voyage to Europe.
The number of migrants departing from Tunisia heading to Europe has increased significantly. / Photo: AA
August 12, 2023

At least two Tunisians including a baby have died when their Europe-bound boat sank off the North African country's southeastern shores.

Thirteen passengers had been rescued following the Saturday incident, the coastguard said.

The vessel carrying 20 Tunisians went down at 2:00 am (0100 GMT) 120 metres (395 feet) from the beach in Gabes, a statement said as search operations continue.

"Two bodies have been recovered, one of a 20-year-old man and the other of an infant," said the statement.

Major gateway

Authorities in the city of Gabes have launched an investigation to "determine the circumstances of this tragedy", the coastguard added.

Tunisia is a major gateway for local and foreign migrants attempting perilous voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe.

More than 1,800 people have died this year in shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean migration route, the world's deadliest, according to the International Organization for Migration.

The Tunisian coastal city of Sfax, which is located about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has emerged as a key migrant launchpad.

On Monday judicial officials reported the deaths of 11 migrants in a shipwreck off Sfax, with dozens more missing.

SOURCE:AFP
