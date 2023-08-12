AFRICA
Police launch manhunt after six killed in South Africa mass shooting
The suspects stormed into a house in a township near the eastern city of Durban and killed four people.
South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in Africa. / Photo: Reuters
August 12, 2023

Police in South Africa have launched a "massive manhunt" for at least four gunmen who shot six people dead over a missing identity card.

In the latest mass shooting to rock the country, the suspects stormed into a house in a township near the eastern city of Durban on Friday night and killed four people - two inside the main building, one in a backroom and another near an outside toilet, police said on Saturday.

Two more people were shot dead inside a shack a few metres away and a third was injured.

Preliminary investigations revealed the suspected ringleader demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them, according to police spokesman Robert Netshiunda.

"It is believed that he was implicated and is wanted by police for another murder in which he allegedly dropped his identity document accidentally," Netshiunda said.

Taxi strike

Reports indicate the gunman believed one of the victims was in possession of the document, Netshiunda added.

Mass shootings are relatively common in South Africa, which has a high murder rates.

South Africa's leading opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said the latest incident was a clear indication of the "total disregard" criminals have for law enforcement in the country.

Last week, a British doctor was shot dead in Cape Town after taking a wrong turn amid an outbreak of violence sparked by a minibus taxi strike.

