Arsenal beat Forest 2-1 in Premier League opener
Mikel Arteta's men are looking to go one better after finishing second last season.
Goals from  goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka settled the tie for the Gunners. / Photo: AFP
August 12, 2023

Arsenal began their new Premier League campaign with a 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka.

Kickoff was delayed by 30 minutes due to turnstile issues at Emirates Stadium which prevented fans from getting in on time. But once the game kicked off Arsenal shot out of the blocks, dominating possession and cutting through Forest's defence.

Nketiah opened the scoring after being set up by a sublime turn and back-heel pass from Gabriel Martinelli before Saka doubled their advantage when he curled in a shot from range that easily beat his former team mate Matt Turner in Forest's goal.

Arsenal took their foot off the gas in the second half and were nearly punished when Taiwo Awoniyi gave Forest a lifeline with a late goal from a sweeping counter-attack but the north London side held on for all three points.

Mikel Arteta's men are looking to go one better after finishing second behind treble-winners Manchester City last season.

City cruised to a 3-0 win at Burnley to open the Premier League season on Friday night and Arsenal should have followed suit rather than holding on for the final whistle.

Forest have their home form to thank for staying in the English top flight last season on their return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

Steve Cooper has targeted an improvement to their poor return on the road, but they barely laid a glove on the hosts until the introduction of Awoniyi and Anthony Elanga late on.

SOURCE:Reuters
