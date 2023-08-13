SPORTS
PSG reinstates Mbappe into first team squad
French giants PSG have reinstated Kylian Mbappe into the first team squad after a disagreement over the forward’s commitment.
Kylian Mbappe has returned to training with Paris St Germain's first team, French media reported on Sunday, a day after the forward was omitted from the Ligue 1 champions' squad for their season opener at home to Lorient.

Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti were not in the squad for Saturday's game, which ended in a goalless draw.

Relations between Mbappe and PSG have been tense since the France captain said he would not renew his contract, which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season when he could leave Paris for free.

"Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappe before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into first-team training squad this morning," PSG said in a statement, according to local media.

Mbappe, 24, was also left out of PSG's squad for last month's pre-season tour of Asia. He has been one of several players tipped to leave the Parc des Princes in the transfer window, which closes on Sept. 1.

SOURCE:Reuters
