AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Eight presidents to attend Southern Africa summit
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State summit will be held in Luanda, Angola on Thursday, August 17.
Eight presidents to attend Southern Africa summit
Angolan President Joao Lourenco will receive the presidency of SADC from his DRC counterpart Felix Tshisekedi. / Photo: AA
August 13, 2023

Eight presidents have confirmed they will attend the 43rd Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Thursday, August 17.

The summit will be held in Angola’s capital, Luanda.

The presidents who have confirmed their attendance are Hage Geingob of Namibia, Felix Tshisekedi (Democratic Republic of Congo), Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia), Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), Mokgweetsi Masisi (Botswana), Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) and the host president, Joao Lourenco of Angola.

Lesotho will be represented by its Prime Minister Sam Matekane, while Seychelles will be represented by Vice President Ahmed Afif.

Comoros, Madagascar sanctioned

Comoros and Madagascar will not be represented at the meeting because the two nations are facing sanctions for non-compliance with the payment of annual fees, Angola’s Secretary for SADC said in a statement on Saturday.

The theme of this year’s one-day convention will be “Human and financial capital: The main factors for sustainable industrialisation in the region of SADC.”

During the meeting, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will hand over the rotating presidency of SADC to Angola.

Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Mauritius and Tanzania are the other countries making up the 16-member SADC bloc. It is unclear why the four nations did not confirm their attendance of the Thursday summit.

SADC is headquartered in Gaborone, Botswana. Its goal is to further regional socio-economic cooperation and integration as well as political and security cooperation among its member states.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us