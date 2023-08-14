AFRICA
Niger: Soldiers, militants killed in clashes
Niger is one of the countries struggling with armed insurgencies by groups linked to IS and al-Qaeda in the Sahel region.
Niger's soldiers cited insecurity when they overthrew the government last month. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 14, 2023

Six Niger soldiers and 10 "terrorists" have been killed during fighting in the west of the country, authorities said.

Suspected insurgents on motorbikes ambushed the troops near the western town of Sanam on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the National Guard High Command.

Sanam is in the Tillaberi tri-border area where Niger meets Mali and Burkina Faso, a region where militants'' attacks are common.

On August 9, five soldiers were killed in an attack in the same area, according to the military regime that has been in power since the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, AFP news agency reports.

Coup leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani has justified the overthrow of Bazoum by referring to the "deteriorating security situation" in the country.

