Poland detains Russian citizens over pro-Wagner propaganda
Poland has recently warned of possible provocations from the Wagner mercenary group which is currently based in neighbouring Belarus.
Wagner mercenaries operate in a number of countries outside Russia. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 14, 2023

Poland has detained two Russian citizens who were "distributing propaganda materials of the Wagner Group" in Warsaw and Krakow, the two biggest Polish cities, the interior minister said on Monday.

"Both were charged with... espionage and arrested," Mariusz Kaminski said on X, the former Twitter, without providing further details about the detained men.

Poland has recently warned of possible provocations coming from the mercenary group currently based in neighbouring Belarus, and said it would in response increase troop levels at the border between the two countries to 10,000.

Polish media last week reported about the appearance of stickers with the Wagner logo and inscriptions in English reading "We are here -- join us", as well as QR codes redirecting to a Russian website about the mercenary group.

According to the Gazeta Wyborcza daily, the stickers were reported to the police by residents in Krakow and Warsaw.

The interior ministry did not specify if the arrests were made in connection with the distribution of the stickers.

