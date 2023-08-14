BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Libya allows local firms to invest in oil production for first time
Libya's oil industry has been dominated by foreign international oil giants for decades and the latest move is expected to break up the monopoly.
Libya allows local firms to invest in oil production for first time
In 2021, Libya exported $27B in Crude Petroleum./ Photo: AFP
August 14, 2023

Libya has, for the first time in the country's history, given domestic private companies the opportunity to invest in the field of oil production.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) called on private Libyan companies to invest in the field as part of the strategy of "increasing oil production and developing small oil fields," according to a statement released on Sunday.

A tender will be opened for the receipt of investment proposals, and after the technical evaluation of the proposals, they will be sent to the NOC for approval, the NOC said.

Before the latest move, domestic private companies were involved only in drilling, transportation, and other logistics fields, but with this decision, they can also participate in oil production.

This is "a major transformation" for the Libyan oil sector, Libyan economist Ali ez-Zilitni told Anadolu news agency. The country is one of the top oil producers in Africa exporting crude worth about $27 billion in 2021 alone.

He said the sector would emerge from the monopoly of international energy giants with the involvement of domestic private companies in oil and gas production.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us