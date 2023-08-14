AFRICA
Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashes
A Nigerian Air Force helicopter has crashed in the north-central region of the country.
The Nigerian Air Force helicopter was on a rescue mission when it crashed in Niger State on August 14, 2023. Photo: Nigerian Air Force / Others
A Nigerian Air Force helicopter has crashed in Niger State, north-central region of the country.

The aircraft of registration number MI-171 was headed for a casualty evacuation mission when it crashed at Chukuba Village in Niger State at 1pm on Monday, the Nigerian Air Force said in a statement.

“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School en route [to] Kaduna, but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State,” the Nigerian Air Force’s Director of Public Relations and Information Edward Gabkwet said.

Shiroro is located 220 kilometres northwest of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash,” said Gabkwet.

The number of people who were aboard the aircraft remains unclear.

