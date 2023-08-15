AFRICA
Algeria bans Barbie movie
An official quoted as saying that the film "does not comply with Algeria's religious and cultural beliefs."
Algeria bans Barbie movie
The Barbie movie has  broken numerous records since its release in July. / Photo: Reuters
August 15, 2023

Algeria has banned the movie "Barbie," which had been showing at some cinemas in the country for several weeks, Reuters news agency reports quoting an official source and the local 24H Algerie news site.

The official source said the film "promotes homosexuality and other Western deviances" and that it "does not comply with Algeria's religious and cultural beliefs."

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc's doll on an adventure into the real world.

The film has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut.

Lebanon and Kuwait have both also banned the film.

Algeria's Culture Ministry supervises the contents of films projected in cinemas and can stop them being shown.

SOURCE:Reuters
