Fener Greek Patriarch leads mass on Assumption of Mary at Sumela Monastery
The historical monastery in Türkiye's Black Sea region welcomes worshippers for the 10th time into an atmosphere of reverence and spirituality.
The Sumela Monastery was built on the steep cliff in the Macka region of Trabzon, standing 1,200m tall in the country's Black Sea region. / Photo: AA Archive
August 15, 2023

Patriarch Bartholomew I of Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate has presided over a mass to mark the Assumption of Mary at the ancient Sumela Monastery in northern Türkiye.

Christian Orthodox followers gathered at the monastery in the Black Sea province of Trabzon to commemorate the Assumption of Mary.

The monastery's profound historical significance, coupled with its stunning natural backdrop, created an atmosphere of reverence and spirituality for all in attendance.

The Sumela Monastery, which is included in UNESCO's temporary list of World Heritage Sites, reopened for religious practice on August 15, 2010, with permission from the Culture and Tourism Ministry following a decades-long hiatus.

The world-famous monastery, one of Türkiye’s important religious tourism sites, was closed to visitors in September 2015 due to the risk of rockfall.

The restoration of the monastery complex began in February 2016 and was completed after landscaping, geological and geotechnical research, and strengthening of the rocks.

The ancient building reopened on July 1, 2021, and was temporarily closed on November 1 the same year due to the risk of rockfall. It opened again in May last year.

The Assumption of Mary was also commemorated in Izmir at the House of Virgin Mary in the renowned ancient city of Ephesus.

The Archbishop and Metropolitan of Izmir lead the ritual, also called the "Feast of the Virgin Mary". Parts of the Bible were read, hymns were sung and prayers were offered.

