De Bruyne to stay out of action for ‘three to four months’
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will stay out of football action for three to four months.
Kevin De Bruyne sustained an injury during Manchester City’s 2023/24 season opening match against Burnley. Photo: Reuters
August 15, 2023

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined for “three or four months” because of a recurrence of his hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

On Tuesday, Guardiola said it was a “serious” injury and a decision would have to be made about whether De Bruyne requires surgery.

De Bruyne came off with the injury midway through the first half of City's opening Premier League game, a 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.

It is the same problem that forced De Bruyne to be substituted during the Champions League final win against Inter Milan in June.

Guardiola was speaking a day before City plays Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup — a match between the winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League.

